Muqam Welcomes APC On KP Rights
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's initiative of holding All Parties Conference (APC) on security and rights of the province and termed it a positive development.
Addressing APC here at Governor House Peshawar, Engr Amir Muqam said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should have taken this initiative but he was concentrating on agitation politics and sit-ins which is no service to people.
He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs to focus on the resolution of issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than leading protest demonstrations towards Islamabad for political gains.
Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voted for PTI on the resolution of their problems rather than for continuing the agitation politics.
He accused Gandapur of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government resources for the November 26 protest march.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was badly affected by terrorism and that rebuilding its infrastructure should be the top priority of the KP Government.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to bring peace to Kurrum.
He said that all political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the same page as far as the resolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rights is concerned.
He said that the opposition would extend support to all quarters as for the rights of the province were concerned.
Engr Amir Muqam said thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for holding a successful APC.
APP/fam-ash
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader praises KP Governor for APC initiative10 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool emphasizes importance of innovation, leadership in shaping country’s future10 minutes ago
-
NCHD holds seminar on ‘International Volunteers Day10 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism10 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" emphasizing unity & national values20 minutes ago
-
Relief on the horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange construction in full Swing20 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers held with 100 bottles liquor, over 3.5 kg narcotics in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Sialkot DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census 202440 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Dera DPO takes charge50 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates city parks with winter flowering plants50 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption1 hour ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested1 hour ago