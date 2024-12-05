Muqam welcomes APC on KP rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's initiative of holding All Parties Conference (APC) on security and rights of the province and termed it a positive development.

Addressing APC here at Governor House Peshawar, Engr Amir Muqam said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should have taken this initiative but he was concentrating on agitation politics and sit-ins which is no service to people.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs to focus on the resolution of issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than leading protest demonstrations towards Islamabad for political gains.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voted for PTI on the resolution of their problems rather than for continuing the agitation politics.

He accused Gandapur of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government resources for the November 26 protest march.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was badly affected by terrorism and that rebuilding its infrastructure should be the top priority of the KP Government.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to bring peace to Kurrum.

He said that all political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the same page as far as the resolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rights is concerned.

He said that the opposition would extend support to all quarters as for the rights of the province were concerned.

Engr Amir Muqam said thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for holding a successful APC.

APP/fam-ash