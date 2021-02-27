UrduPoint.com
Muqsood Buttar Of Professional Group Elected LHCBA President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Muhammad Muqsood Buttar of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar here.

According to the results, Muqsood secured 5,639 votes by defeating Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent Group, also known as Asma Jehangir Group, who got 3,888 votes.

Vice President's slot was won by Mudassar Mughiana Sial, who secured 4,261 votes, whereas his opponents Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jilal and Sohail Shafique Chaudhry got 1,020 and 4,189 votes, respectively.

Khwaja Mohsin Abbas was elected as general secretary and he secured 5,555 votes, whereas his opponent Akhtar Pidda secured 3,935 votes.

Faisal Tauqeer Sial was elected finance secretary with 4160 votes, whereas his opponents Falak Naz Gull and Rana Waseem Yousaf Khan got 1,309 and 4,050 votes, respectively.

A total of 9583 voters used their right to vote in the elections. Biometric system was used to cast the votes.

