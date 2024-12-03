Murad, Ahsan Iqbal discuss provincial projects

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal discussed the pending construction of Coastal Highway and 20 other projects pending in the Planning Commission for want of approval/authorization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal discussed the pending construction of Coastal Highway and 20 other projects pending in the Planning Commission for want of approval/authorization.

It was decided that the Coastal Highway would be made an economic Corridor as it happens to be connected with all the highways leading to Keti Bandar, Karachi and upcountry, a CM House statement said.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Minister P&D and Energy Syed Nasir Shah.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal told the CM that he and P&D Minister Nasir Shah had started the second phase of Coastal Highway by levelling the land at the site today (Tuesday).

Ahsan Iqbal stated that the Makran Coastal Highway was built around 25 years ago, but it has not become an Economic Corridor. He emphasised that road sector projects should not only serve as sources of public transport but should also evolve into economic zones. At this, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Coastal Highway being constructed by the Sindh and federal government has significant potential for economic activities.

The Chief Minister added that the coastal highway would provide clear access for goods transport to Karachi and the rest of the country, as it connects with the National Highway and the Motorway.

Minister P&D Nasir Shah briefed the chief minister on the under-construction coastal highway.

The Sindh Coastal Highway, which spans a total length of 279 kilometres, begins at N5 in Gharo, District Thatta, and extends to Ali Bunder, District Badin. The project was initiated by the Sindh government in 2007 as part of the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Due to financial constraints, the project will be completed in phases.

This phase covers 37 kilometres, starting from the National Highway (N5) near Gharo and this portion was constructed in the year 2023-24.

An additional 11 kilometres is currently under construction, which started in the last quarter of 2023 and will be completed within the next five years.

This phase entails a further 36 kilometres, extending the road from 11 kilometres to 47 kilometres, beginning at Gadajo - Jhapolo Dhand and ending at N110. This phase is included under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and is based on the National Highway Authority (NHA) CSR 2022.

The scheme is currently under revision due to hyperinflation and the release of NHA CSR 2024. Construction will commence after the approval of the revised PC-I.

The remaining 195 kilometres, from Keti Bunder to Ali Bunder via Shah Bunder and Zero Point Badin, will be initiated later, depending on policy decisions and the availability of funds.

The Sindh Chief Minister discussed various provincial projects with Mr Ahsan Iqbal that have been pending revision for the past two years. These projects include the construction of Eastern and the expansion of Southern Sewerage Treatment Plants as part of the Hyderabad Package.

The expansion of the Filter Plant and the Water Supply Networks to provide clean water to Hyderabad City. The federal minister assured the CM that their authorisation would be issued shortly.

The rehabilitation and construction of roads in the SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi, which has been awaiting authorisation since August 13, 2024. At this, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal told the CM that he would visit the SITE Industrial area and then get them cleared from the Planning Commission.

The CM said that the Karachi Urban Infrastructure Development Package is currently in the process of obtaining approval for PC-I; therefore, the second quarter proposal is not feasible at this time. The Planning Commission returned the PC-I for want of detailed estimation.

Hyderabad Urban Infrastructure Development Package (Revamping and Rehabilitation) is also under review for PC-I approval hence a second-quarter proposal is not suggested. Similar to Karachi, the Planning Commission returned the PC-I for a detailed estimation.

The Prime Minister's Program for the construction and reconstruction of existing schools in Sindh affected by the rain and floods in 2022 (1800 units) has been cleared in all respects, and the first quarter funding has been released.

Tenders for all schools are currently in the evaluation stage, so an allocation of Rs. 2,000 million is proposed for the second quarter, which is not sufficient. The Federal Minister said that more funds would be released once the work is started.The CM and the federal minister discussed similar projects and their issues and resolved to address them so that work could be started.