Murad Ali Shah apologizes from NAB appearance, again

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has once again apologized from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake accounts case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has once again apologized from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake accounts case.The chief minister has written a letter to the NAB Rawalpindi and took the stance that he received a delayed NAB notice for appearance before the anti-graft body in Rawalpindi on September 24.

Murad Ali Shah asked the anti-corruption watchdog to forward a questionnaire regarding the case.

Let it be known that the NAB had directed the Sindh CM to bring Dadu and Thatta Sugar Mills' record with him.It is pertinent here to mention that Murad Ali Shah had skipped NAB Karachi appearance in fake accounts and mega money laundering cases on September 17.