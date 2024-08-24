Murad Ali Shah Condemns Bomb Blast In Pashin
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned a bomb blast in Police Line Pishin, on Saturday.
The CM Sindh expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of two innocent children.
He said that terrorists were a threat to the integrity of the country.
Murad said that at this critical time, we all had to fight the menace of terrorism together. May Allah help us in ending terrorism, he said.
CM Sindh also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also sympathised with the families of the deceased.
