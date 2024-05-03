Open Menu

Murad Ali Shah Condemns Khuzdar Blast, Martyrdom Of Press Club President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Murad Ali Shah condemns Khuzdar blast, martyrdom of Press Club President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned a blast at Chamrok in Khuzdar, which claimed martyrdom of President of Khuzdar Press Club Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal here on Friday.

According to a CM's spokesman, the chief minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal.

The chief minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of those, injured in the blast.

