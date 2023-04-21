UrduPoint.com

Murad Ali Shah Condoles With Jakhrani Family In Jacobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Murad Ali Shah condoles with Jakhrani family in Jacobabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the Jakhrani House in Jacobabad city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Chief of Jakhrani tribe Dad Muhammad Jakhrani, MPA Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani and Aunt of Advisor to Sindh CM Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, who died a few days back.

Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with Dad Muhammad Jakhrani, MPA Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani, Aunt(Chachi) of Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, and other family members.

He also offered Fateha, prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

While talking to the media on this occasion, the chief minister said the police were making efforts to eliminate banditry in the katcha areas.

He said the operation against the dacoits was ongoing in Punjab and Sindh.

Sindh CM said the Court has asked that all the political parties should sit down and solve the problems.

Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Arslan Sheikh, Dr. Sohrab Khan Sarki, Mir Tahir Khoso, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Larkana Range , Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot and other officers and PPP leaders were also present on this occasion.

