Murad Ali Shah directs Commissioner Sukkur to make effective arrangements for coronavirus patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the Commissioner Sukkur to make effective arrangements for coronavirus patients being kept at the Isolation Centre Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the Commissioner Sukkur to make effective arrangements for coronavirus patients being kept at the Isolation Centre Sukkur. He was presiding over the 19th meeting of Taskforce on Coronavirous, which was told that some 76 patients were already lodged at the centre while another batch of over 600 pilgrims to Iran was due from Taftan on Tuesday. The Commissioner Sukkur told the meeting that the newly diagnosed patients were being kept at a separate block and they all were cooperating with the medical team.

The meeting was informed that initially some local doctors were reluctant to go into the Isolation Center but they later started working voluntarily when they were briefed about the precautions by a team of doctors from Karachi, which arrived in Sukkur on the directive of the chief minister.

The chief minister also sent some Ulema from Karachi, on whose persuasion, the agitating pilgrims started cooperating cooperating with the administration. The Commissioner Karachi told the meeting that during the last nine days, the Control Center at his office had received 477 calls on its helpline numbers, with 110 messages on whatsapp.

Those callers, who had travel history of foreign countries, were guided properly. The chief minister directed the Commissioner Karachi and Inspector General of Police Sindh to raid the stores, shops and godowns, which had hoarded sanitizers, detol, hand wash and tissue papers, and selling the same at high prices, and put their owners behind the bar. Strict action should be taken against the culprits, he ordered. The chief minister also held a meeting with the Sindh Assembly members of different political parties and took them into confidence about the steps the government had taken so far to contain the coronavirus. Those, who attended the meeting, included four members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led by Khwaja Izhar, three of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Dr Saeed Afridi, two of Grand Democratic Alliance led by Nand Kumar Malik Shehzad, Raja Ashar, Mufti M Qasim Fakhri of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan and Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. The chief minister briefed the assembly members about the confirmed coronavirus cases, the people kept in quarantine and the isolation wards established all over Sindh. The assembly members gave different suggestions, which were appreciated by the chief minister.