UrduPoint.com

Murad Ali Shah Discusses Load Shedding Issue With Khurram Dastagir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with Khurram Dastagir

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked for early resolving the issue of power outage in Sindh and urged the authorities for issuing necessary directives to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked for early resolving the issue of power outage in Sindh and urged the authorities for issuing necessary directives to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding in the province.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir at CM House here Thursday to discuss the matters related to load shedding in the rural areas of the Sindh, the Chief Minister said that there were two serious issues in the rural areas of the province. "On the one hand there was power outage for over 12 hours in a day and on the other inflate bills are issued to the people," he said.

The Federal Minister assured the Chief Minister that both the issues would be resolved on priority basis.

In the first phase the duration of load shedding would be reduced and in the second it would be eliminated but it would take a little time.

Khurram Dastagir also said that he would talk to the Hesco and Sepco authorities to make proper meter reading and issue the power bills accordingly.

The Chief Minister also discussed issues of load shedding in the city with the federal minister. The Federal Minister told that he was holding a meeting with the K-Electric administration and would issue them necessary directives for improvement of their services.

The Chief Minister thanked the federal minister for visiting him at CM House and presented him his memento, Sindhi cap and Ajrak to his guest.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Chief Minister Electricity Reading Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

30 seconds ago
 Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of ..

Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of 5 m Pakistani expats in Middl ..

32 seconds ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seek ..

Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seeking regularization of teachers ..

34 seconds ago
 North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases promp ..

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

37 seconds ago
 Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Ma ..

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Majid Bhurgri Institute

4 minutes ago
 Five marriage halls sealed over violations

Five marriage halls sealed over violations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.