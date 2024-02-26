Open Menu

Murad Ali Shah Elected As Sindh CM For Third Time

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:32 PM

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time    

The proceedings were not without contention as members from Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates protested vigorously, vocalizing their dissent in the assembly hall.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) In a major development, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Ali Shah was elected as chief minister for the third time for Sindh.

During the assembly session, Murad Ali Shah secured 112 votes, solidifying his leadership role in the province.

Ali Khurshidi of the MQM, the rival of Murad Ali Shah, received 36 votes.

However, the proceedings were not without contention as members from Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates protested vigorously, vocalizing their dissent in the assembly hall.

The Sindh Assembly, comprising 168 members, witnessed the oath-taking of 158 elected representatives.

Among them, 112 members from the Pakistan Peoples Party and 36 members from the MQM participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Notably, 9 independent members and representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from the selection process for the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Chief Minister Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

4 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

4 hours ago
Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan