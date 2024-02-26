Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time    

, , , ,

The proceedings were not without contention as members from Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates protested vigorously, vocalizing their dissent in the assembly hall.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) In a major development, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Ali Shah was elected as chief minister for the third time for Sindh.

During the assembly session, Murad Ali Shah secured 112 votes, solidifying his leadership role in the province.

Ali Khurshidi of the MQM, the rival of Murad Ali Shah, received 36 votes.

The Sindh Assembly, comprising 168 members, witnessed the oath-taking of 158 elected representatives.

Among them, 112 members from the Pakistan Peoples Party and 36 members from the MQM participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Notably, 9 independent members and representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from the selection process for the Chief Minister of Sindh.