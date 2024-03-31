Murad Ali Shah Extends Warm Easter Greetings To Christian Community
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed has greeted the Christian community in Pakistan, especially Sindh, on Easter.
In a message on the occasion of Easter, he said that the people of all religions live with harmony and fraternity in Sindh.
He said that Pakistan People's Party believes in coexistence, interfaith harmony and respect for each others’ faith and beliefs.
The CM said that Easter is a festival of love, compassion, forgiveness and sharing happiness for all. He further said that the Christian community has played an important role in the promotion of education, health and development of the country.
