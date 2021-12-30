Murad Ali Shah for promotion of Pak Brands in international markets

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday stressed the urgent need for fully focusing on promotion of Pak " Brands"in global markets with significant improvement in quality of products at par with international standards to attract the foreign buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday stressed the urgent need for fully focusing on promotion of Pak " Brands"in global markets with significant improvement in quality of products at par with international standards to attract the foreign buyers.

Talking to a 100 members high profile delegation of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Karachi, he emphasized the importance of equipping with modern trend of digital economy to compete global market as world is switching over rapidly to it, according to a statement received here.

He said industrialization plays a vital role in economic development of underdeveloped countries that allows them to make optimal use of their scarce resources which increases the quantity and quality of products manufactured that mainly contribute to gross national products (GNP).He said that industrialization has always been instrumental in the economic development of the world which enhances the supply of goods for internal and external markets.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh government attached great importance to agro-based industries to offset the impending global threat of food insecurity.

He said agro-based industrialization development plays a strategic role in economic growth which also helps a lot in abject poverty alleviation besides heralding new era of ample job opportunities for unemployed youths.

Leader of the delegation Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig president peoples business forum speaking on the occasion said that CM Sindh has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment in the province and recently conducted Sindh Investment Conference at Dubai attended by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and members of royal family of UAE was testimony.

Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked Syed Murad Ali Shah for highlighting industrialization policy of Sindh government and taking stakeholders into confidence for help strengthening the national economy and hoped that all problems confronting the business community will continue to be resolved on top priority.

Prominent present among them were SM Muneer,Zubair Tufail,Dr Nouman Idris Butt,Khalid Tawab,Gohar Hanif,Ahsaam Soomoro,Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh,Momin Ali Malik,Shahid Leghari and Mumtaz Sheikh.