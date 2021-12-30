UrduPoint.com

Murad Ali Shah For Promotion Of Pak Brands In International Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 05:01 PM

Murad Ali Shah for promotion of Pak Brands in international markets

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday stressed the urgent need for fully focusing on promotion of Pak " Brands"in global markets with significant improvement in quality of products at par with international standards to attract the foreign buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday stressed the urgent need for fully focusing on promotion of Pak " Brands"in global markets with significant improvement in quality of products at par with international standards to attract the foreign buyers.

Talking to a 100 members high profile delegation of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Karachi, he emphasized the importance of equipping with modern trend of digital economy to compete global market as world is switching over rapidly to it, according to a statement received here.

He said industrialization plays a vital role in economic development of underdeveloped countries that allows them to make optimal use of their scarce resources which increases the quantity and quality of products manufactured that mainly contribute to gross national products (GNP).He said that industrialization has always been instrumental in the economic development of the world which enhances the supply of goods for internal and external markets.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh government attached great importance to agro-based industries to offset the impending global threat of food insecurity.

He said agro-based industrialization development plays a strategic role in economic growth which also helps a lot in abject poverty alleviation besides heralding new era of ample job opportunities for unemployed youths.

Leader of the delegation Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig president peoples business forum speaking on the occasion said that CM Sindh has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment in the province and recently conducted Sindh Investment Conference at Dubai attended by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and members of royal family of UAE was testimony.

Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked Syed Murad Ali Shah for highlighting industrialization policy of Sindh government and taking stakeholders into confidence for help strengthening the national economy and hoped that all problems confronting the business community will continue to be resolved on top priority.

Prominent present among them were SM Muneer,Zubair Tufail,Dr Nouman Idris Butt,Khalid Tawab,Gohar Hanif,Ahsaam Soomoro,Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh,Momin Ali Malik,Shahid Leghari and Mumtaz Sheikh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister World Business UAE Dubai Job Chamber Murad Ali Shah Market Commerce Family All Government Industry Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

4 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

6 minutes ago
 Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition hel ..

Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition held to celebrate 70 years of Pak ..

47 seconds ago
 Rs 150 m funds released for construction of office ..

Rs 150 m funds released for construction of offices, residential quarters in Mul ..

48 seconds ago
 Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

52 seconds ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Own ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.