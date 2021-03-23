UrduPoint.com
Murad Ali Shah Greets Nation On Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:01 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday congratulated nation on Pakistan Day and said on March 23, 1940, All India Muslim League had adopted a resolution at Lahore's Minto park which had paved way for the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday congratulated nation on Pakistan Day and said on March 23, 1940, All India Muslim League had adopted a resolution at Lahore's Minto park which had paved way for the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

He said this while talking to media persons at the residence of Pakistan People's Party MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan after offered condolence on sad demise of his sister.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said on this day we must vow to follow the footsteps of our national heroes so that Pakistan could emerge as prosper and developed nation.

Replying to a question, CM Sindh said PPP had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of democracy, adding that PPP could not think of any compromise to get power.

In reply to another question, Murad Ali Shah said it was not necessary to raise a resignation issue as Pakistan People's Party was ready to participate in the long march while submitting resignations was the last option.

Replying to a question regarding IBA Headmaster's protest, CM said Pakistan People's Party government had appointed more than 900 Headmasters/Mistresses on contract basis while some of them had approached the courts for their regularization and courts had rejected their petition by declaring their appointment without SPSC as illegal.

Earlier, Sayed Murad Ali Shah also offered condolence to MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on the sad demise of his sister who had died some days ago.

He also offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The member Sindh Assembly Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Balcoh, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh and others were also present on the occasion.

