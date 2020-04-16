Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday lauded the steps taken by the Sukkur administration, especially the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and appreciated to Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday lauded the steps taken by the Sukkur administration, especially the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and appreciated to Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh.

The CM while taking precautionary measures for coronavirus, visited various areas of the city including Bandar Road, Military Road, Municipal Jinnah Stadium and Labour Colony.

He expressed satisfaction over the improving cleanliness situation in the city. He also appreciated the ongoing fumigation spray campaign.

During the visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah admired to serious efforts taken by SMC Sukkur to prevent COVID-19. He also highlighted the distribution of Rashan among the most needy and deserving people.

He suggested to the administration and Sukkur Mayor to take on-board civil society, religious personalities and business community to run a campaign about to take the preventions about COVID-19.

He emphasized that the SOPs like travel alone and stop the small vehicles like Chingchi Rakshaws to maintain the Social Distance should be followed.