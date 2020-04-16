UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Ali Shah Lauds Mayor's Steps To Prevent COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Murad Ali Shah lauds Mayor's steps to prevent COVID-19

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday lauded the steps taken by the Sukkur administration, especially the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and appreciated to Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday lauded the steps taken by the Sukkur administration, especially the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and appreciated to Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh.

The CM while taking precautionary measures for coronavirus, visited various areas of the city including Bandar Road, Military Road, Municipal Jinnah Stadium and Labour Colony.

He expressed satisfaction over the improving cleanliness situation in the city. He also appreciated the ongoing fumigation spray campaign.

During the visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah admired to serious efforts taken by SMC Sukkur to prevent COVID-19. He also highlighted the distribution of Rashan among the most needy and deserving people.

He suggested to the administration and Sukkur Mayor to take on-board civil society, religious personalities and business community to run a campaign about to take the preventions about COVID-19.

He emphasized that the SOPs like travel alone and stop the small vehicles like Chingchi Rakshaws to maintain the Social Distance should be followed.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Business Civil Society Visit Vehicles Road Sukkur Murad Ali Shah Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

20 minutes ago

Five killed due to toxic gases in Multan

8 minutes ago

Declassified War-Time Documents Shed Light on Finn ..

8 minutes ago

Bangladesh Records Largest 1-Day Spike in Coronavi ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding acquittal ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister for enforcement of corona protectio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.