Murad Ali Shah Sworn In As Sindh CM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The newly elected Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took oath of the office at the Governor House.
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to him as the 38th Chief Minister in an impressive ceremony.
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, outgoing Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, Chief Secretary Fakhr-e-Alam, provincial secretaries, PPP leaders and dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Murad Ali Shah got 112 votes of the Sindh Assembly members in the election for chief minister on Monday.
This is the third time he has become the chief minister. Earlier, he remained the Sindh chief executive from July 30, 2016 to May 28, 2016, and August 18, 2018 to August 17, 2023.
