Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Shah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the third consecutive term on Tuesday in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori administered the oath at the Governor House and extended his congratulations to Murad for assuming the role of Chief Minister once again.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and various political figures were also in attendance during the ceremony.

Murad's reelection as Sindh Chief Minister follows his previous terms in office, spanning from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023, signifying a continuation of his leadership in the province.

In the recent election, Murad secured 112 out of 148 votes, with his opponent, Ali Khurshidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), receiving 36 votes. Lawmakers from Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council, which now accommodates PTI-backed independents from the Feb 8 polls, abstained from voting.

Following the conclusion of the voting, SIC and JI lawmakers remained in the Assembly, with SIC members holding placards and staging a protest in front of the speaker’s dais.

In his address, Murad expressed gratitude for his election as Chief Minister and acknowledged the support of his party leadership despite facing challenges. Reflecting on his previous tenure, he expressed his commitment to upholding the dignity of his office and paid tribute to his mentor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the Feb 8 polls, Murad acknowledged PPP's reservations but emphasized their adherence to a legal course of action, underscoring the party's dedication to the country's sovereignty and stability. He thanked lawmakers for their support and recognized abstention from voting as a political choice, urging constructive engagement in assembly proceedings.

Highlighting priorities, Murad emphasized the need to combat terrorism and review operations against criminal gangs in riverine areas. He expressed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari's upcoming presidency and commended Zardari, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for their visionary leadership.