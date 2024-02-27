Murad Ali Shah Sworn In As Sindh CM For Third Term
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori administered the oath at the Governor House and extended his congratulations to Murad for assuming the role of Chief Minister.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Shah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the third consecutive term on Tuesday in Karachi.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori administered the oath at the Governor House and extended his congratulations to Murad for assuming the role of Chief Minister once again.
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and various political figures were also in attendance during the ceremony.
Murad's reelection as Sindh Chief Minister follows his previous terms in office, spanning from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023, signifying a continuation of his leadership in the province.
In the recent election, Murad secured 112 out of 148 votes, with his opponent, Ali Khurshidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), receiving 36 votes. Lawmakers from Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council, which now accommodates PTI-backed independents from the Feb 8 polls, abstained from voting.
Following the conclusion of the voting, SIC and JI lawmakers remained in the Assembly, with SIC members holding placards and staging a protest in front of the speaker’s dais.
In his address, Murad expressed gratitude for his election as Chief Minister and acknowledged the support of his party leadership despite facing challenges. Reflecting on his previous tenure, he expressed his commitment to upholding the dignity of his office and paid tribute to his mentor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
Addressing the Feb 8 polls, Murad acknowledged PPP's reservations but emphasized their adherence to a legal course of action, underscoring the party's dedication to the country's sovereignty and stability. He thanked lawmakers for their support and recognized abstention from voting as a political choice, urging constructive engagement in assembly proceedings.
Highlighting priorities, Murad emphasized the need to combat terrorism and review operations against criminal gangs in riverine areas. He expressed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari's upcoming presidency and commended Zardari, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for their visionary leadership.
Recent Stories
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case
Mother of three abducted
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held
Dutch drug kingpin gets life for leading 'murder organization'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’2 minutes ago
-
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case2 minutes ago
-
Mother of three abducted2 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams8 minutes ago
-
UAF Gur Mela attracts large number of locals2 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 near AIOU exam centers2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal petrol filling stations launched48 seconds ago
-
Martyred SP Ejaz Khan laid to rest in Sherpao49 seconds ago
-
Bilawal stresses reconciliation among politicians to strengthen democracy51 seconds ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi shifted to main campus54 seconds ago
-
2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 2823 minutes ago