UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Ali Shah Visits Khairpur To Condole With Qaim Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:37 PM

Murad Ali Shah visits Khairpur to condole with Qaim Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Jillani House Khairpur where he condoled with ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah over the death of his elder son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Jillani House Khairpur where he condoled with ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah over the death of his elder son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

Sindh CM offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Special Assistant to CM Barristor Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and others were accompanied with the chief minister.

On the occasion MPA Ghazala Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi, SSP Saud Magsi and others were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah Khairpur Saud Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Malir DEO issues circular to reopen schools, Sindh ..

3 minutes ago

Realme looks back on two years of phenomenal growt ..

15 minutes ago

IRSA releases 305,000 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Government allows release of Rs105.42 billion for ..

1 minute ago

Saidpur Village--a symbol of peace showcasing mult ..

1 minute ago

PM to visit Lahore today

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.