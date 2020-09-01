Murad Ali Shah visits Khairpur to condole with Qaim Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Jillani House Khairpur where he condoled with ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah over the death of his elder son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Jillani House Khairpur where he condoled with ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah over the death of his elder son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

Sindh CM offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Special Assistant to CM Barristor Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and others were accompanied with the chief minister.

On the occasion MPA Ghazala Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi, SSP Saud Magsi and others were also present.