Murad Ali Shah Visits Rain-hit Areas Of Diplo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Murad Ali Shah visits rain-hit areas of Diplo

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah has visited the rain hit Diplo area of Tharparkar district.

Minsiter for Tourism and culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, minsiter for Public Health Engineering Shabir Bijarani, MPA Arbab Lutuf Allah, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazai, Executive Engineer PHE Jawahar lal and relevant officers were accompanied by the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Said that Sindh government was fully aware about the problems faced by masses and taking all out efforts for resolving their issues.

The Chief Minister said that relevant departments and local administration had been asked to take prompt action regarding solution of the problems related to monsoon downpour.

He warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Meanwhile the Chief Minister visited rain affected areas of Diplo Taluka and directed officers concerned to make dewatering machines operational for provision of relief to people.

