Murad approves Rs17.7 bln for purchase of snorkels, fire tenders, refuse trucks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved Rs17.7 billion to purchase eight snorkels, fire tenders, refuse trucks, trackers and trolleys for local bodies of the province.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman Planning and Development M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah and others.

The local government department presented a proposal to purchase eight snorkels for extinguishing fire in high rise buildings.

The chief minister was informed that eight snorkels, each one of 35 meter long would be purchase for divisional headquarters, three for Karachi, each one for Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisions.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah told the chief minister that the tender process for purchase of snorkels has been undertaken.

He added that the snorkels were needed for all divisional headquarters. At this the chief minister said the amount of Rs 1.5 billion would be made available in the next financial year.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah told the meeting that the municipal committees have to transport garbage swept from their respective areas to their landfill sites, therefore 102 tractor and trolleys were required.

The purchase would cost Rs4.1 billion. The chief minister, in principle approved the proposal and directed finance department to make the amount available in the start of the next financial year.

The local government department presented another scheme to purchase 89 fire tenders for different municipal committees. He said the most of the municipal committees were in need of fire tenders for firefighting.

Syed Murad Ali Shah approved Rs 2.8 billion for purchase of 89 fire tenders to be provided to municipal committees all over Sindh.

The chief minister approved another proposal of the local government department under which 115 refuse trucks would be purchased for Rs 9.3 billion in the next financial year.

Murad Ali Shah directed Minister Local government to activate KMC and DMCs to clean and desilt their major nullas.

"The monsoon season was approaching, therefore desilting of major nullas should be started shortly," he said.