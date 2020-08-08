Murad asks DIC to public past governments' money scandals' details

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday asked the Debt Inquiry Commission (DIC) to public details about the progress on investigation on facts submitted about misuse of national exchequer by previous governments.

In a statement, he said that a letter in this regard has been written to the chairman Debt Inquiry Commission to share reports of loss of national exchequer during the rule of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that all facts had been provided to the commission on December 2019 about the illegal expenses of former prime minister and chief minister.

He said that the looted money should be resubmitted to the national exchequer for public welfare.

He said that huge public money had been illegally used by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif even after his disqualification on renovation of his personal house in Raiwind and CM House.

Murad said that the then CM Shehbaz Sharif had looted country's money by declaring his four private houses as camp offices and added Shehbaz Sharif used this public money illegally on fencing and security etc.

.

Similarly, he said former President Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani also looted the public money while declaring their three each private houses as camp offices.

Asif Ali Zardari also looted public money on 59 private visits to foreign countries, he added.

Murad Saeed said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also conducted 25 private visits abroad from national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif had illegally used the Prime Minister aeroplane 556 times causing Rs 430 million loss to national exchequer while Rs 1.5 billion loss on use of helicopter and private visits.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had caused Rs 1,630 million loss to the national exchequer on security during the last five years without holding any public office.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had caused overall loss of Rs 8,720 million to national exchequer while Zardari caused overall loss to Rs 3164.1 million.

He said that loss of Rs 2,140 million was caused to national exchequer on security of Jati Umrah while Nawaz Sharif had caused overall loss of Rs 4318.392 million on camp office and foreign visits.