Murad asks politicians to ensure full respect for first lady

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday advised the politicians to shun criticism of the public figures just for point scoring.

In a tweet, he said that they were accustomed to criticizing each others, but they must observe full respect and regard for the first lady.

He said that the nation had great regard for the first lady just like mothers and it must be ensured by all people.

The minister regretted that the moral decline of the politicians was so disappointing that they had no regard for such public figures which definitely undermined the political ethics in the country.