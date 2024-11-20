Murad Assures CM GB Of Increasing Seats Of GB Students In Sindh’s Universities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 10:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minister for Excise Haji Rehmat Khaliq and CM’s Special Assistant Hussain Shah.
During the meeting, CM Gulbar Khan requested an increase in the number of seats allocated for students from Gilgit-Baltistan in Sindh’s medical and engineering colleges and Universities, highlighting that over 10,000 students from Gilgit-Baltistan are currently studying in Karachi. At this, CM Murad Shah assured that he would personally review the matter of increasing seats for Gilgit-Baltistan students in Sindh’s universities, particularly the Medical ones.
CM GB Gulbar Khan said that the students of his province were facing accommodation issues in the hostels of the universities of the province.
At this, CM Murad Shah promised that the PPP government would identify land and ensure the completion of the hostel project.
The Sindh CM further stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed him to establish a National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) center in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Expressing his intentions to visit Gilgit-Baltistan soon, Shah said that he would make official declarations regarding the facilities his government would provide during his visit.
CM GB Gulbar Khan pointed out the shortage of general nurses in Gilgit-Baltistan and appreciated the PPP government’s contributions to the region. He also commended the Sindh government’s outstanding progress in the health sector. CM Murad Ali Shah thanked him for his acknowledgment.
The meeting highlighted cooperation between Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan, with a focus on improving education and healthcare.
