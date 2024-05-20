Murad Baloch Calls On Governor Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The honorary Consul General for Balochistan Mir Murad Baloch called on Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel at Governor House here on Monday
A detailed discussion was also held on the overall situation of the region, ongoing development projects in the province and the steps taken by Germany to provide education, health and clean water for the people of Balochistan in the meeting.
The Governor said that we need help and guidance of international organizations along with government institutions for the welfare of the people of the Balochistan.
The assistance provided by German government in terms of education, health and clean water supply to the people in urban and rural areas in the province, modern medical equipment etc are commendable, he said.
He said that Germany was a developed country in the world in various fields and it could provide support and guidance in increasing the capacity of officials in government institutions and teaching modern skills to the new generation.
Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel said that various sectors of Balochistan, especially information technology, minerals, livestock and education sector would be utilized to develop on modern lines.
He said that with the support of giving scholarships to the students of Balochistan, we could develop the hidden abilities of our new generation.
He lauded all the efforts of German government for the welfare of the people of Balochistan and assured that the government of Balochistan would provide all possible support in this regard.
