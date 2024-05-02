Open Menu

Murad Chairs SDT Board Meeting To Appoint MD From Market

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the 5th Governing Body meeting of the Sindh Digital Technology Board, which decided to appoint a managing director of the board through the head search process from the market

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary IT Asif Ikram, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Board members Jaham Ara, and (through a video link) Junaid Qureshi, Asif Peer, and Osama Nasir.

After discussion, the CM decided that the board should have a managing director, who must be appointed from the market through a head search.

 

He directed Secretary of IT Asif Ikarm to complete the appointment process within six weeks.

Shah directed the IT secretary to establish the office of the IT board in the market, such as at Shahrah-e-Faisal, so that they could perform in market competition. 

The meeting decided that the IT board would be registered as a company. The Secretary of IT was directed to develop a plan to make the provincial government departments paperless. 

“There must be an E-file system in all the departments so that a paperless digital filing system could be evolved,” he said, and he directed him to submit the proposals.

