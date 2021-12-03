UrduPoint.com

Murad Considers Reserving Seats For Persons With Disabilities In Local Bodies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was planning to reserve seats of persons with disabilities in local bodies so that they could participate in decision making at the local level

"I am keen to invest in the rehabilitation of differently abled persons by establishing units in every district, but I need devoted, dedicated and God-fearing volunteers because this selfless service needs to be done with affection, personal care and love." This he said while speaking at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme organised by the provincial Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Friday at Banquet Hall of CM House, said a statement.

The programme was attended by provincial minister Sajid Jokhio, Parliamentary Secretary Kulsoom Chandio, Advisors, provincial secretaries, and the host- the special assistant to CM on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Memon and his department Secretary Akhtar Bugti, members of civil society and NGOs working for rehabilitation of differently abled persons.

The chief minister said that there was a dire need to work for rehabilitation of differently abled persons all over Sindh. "The Sindh government is ready to support genuine organizations to establish Autism centres, rehabilitation units for mental health conditions, intellectual disabilities, vision impairment and deaf or hard of hearing," he said and added "this is a very sensitive work which could be done merely with funds but its done with personal care, love, affection and dedication".

He said that his representatives/ministers who worked for empowerment of differently abled persons have completely changed in their day-to-day life and in their approach to handling things. "The service to the persons with disabilities has given them (ministers) a spiritual satisfaction and the same satisfaction I have witnessed among the teachers, trainers, physiotherapists and volunteers serving to them (special persons)," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that when he took over as a chief minister there was a department of Special Education with some schools where enrollment was very thin. 'I have created a full-fledged department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities which has over 60 centres, some of them were devolved by the Federal government to Sindh. "We have worked on every kind of disability to bring them into the mainstream," he said and added that he would further strengthen the newly established Sujawal rehabilitation centre.

The CM Sindh said that his government has enacted different laws to provide legal cover for the proper care, education, rehabilitation, and vocational training of the persons with disabilities. "I am trying my best to implement a 5 percent quota of differently abled persons in government departments jobs." he vowed.

On the occasion, the differently abled children of different centres of different cities and NGO staged tableaus, national songs and one-act play were staged to observe their day.

On the occasion, ConnectHear Application was formally launched through which persons with hearing imparity would be able to communicate. Presently, 3000 persons were using the app.

A unified Sign Language with 4000 words was also inaugurated and Language Act of 2018 Rules 2021 were also inaugurated in Braille LanguageSpecial Assistant to CM Sadiq Memon said that his department has started registering persons with disabilities and so far 245,000 persons have been registered. "The registration work is being carried out so that necessary schemes for their rehabilitation, education, technical and health -based can be made," he said and added he was thankful to the chief minister that he has assigned such a work which has changed his life.

