Murad Criticises Opposition For Violation Of Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Saturday said the parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance were resorting to lockdown and partial lockdown at places where they were in government while where they were in opposition they hold public meetings.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked whether the opposition was trying to take revenge from the people for its defeat or was it confused.

The minister said the opposition was doing coronavirus tests for its private meetings but was provoking people for participation in public meetings in violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The opposition was stooping low to save its looted money, he added.

The minister said the suggestions of NCOC should be followed to save oneself from coronavirus and economic loss.

