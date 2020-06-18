KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in his post-budget presser, had leveled baseless allegations against the center in a bid to hide his government's incompetence.

He said Murad, instead of giving a break-up of his party's achievements during last 12 years in Sindh, had accused the Federal government illogically.

Haleem Adil accused the Sindh chief minister for having a hand behind all corruption cases in the province as he was holding the keys of treasury (Finance Department) since last 7 years.

He said Murad did not disclose his achievements so far and unveil his future road-map.

He said Prime minister Imran Khan believed in humanity and his actions were based on pro-humanity approach.

He (prime minister) had given assistance to millions of people. He had distributed Rs60 billion assistance to the poor masses of Sindh, while the PPP had added poverty and deprivation in the province.

Haleem Adil said instead of 22, 30 percent people in Sindh were given cash assistance of Rs12,000 by the federal government. He said 185,000 residents of Larkana were provided Rs2.2 billion.

He said, on the other hand, the Sindh chief minister had given nothing to the people of Sindh. He (Murad) did not even give the ration of Rs60,000 to some 50 people.

Talking about locusts attack, he said the Sindh government had purchased 40 vehicles and only six spraying machines while federal government had provided an airplane for spraying on locusts hit-ares but it was parked at Sukkur Airport for last one and half month.