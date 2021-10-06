Murad criticizes PML-N govt for misuse of national money

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Tuesday criticized the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for misuse of national money on road and motorway projects.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had saved the public money. "We are utilizing less money for road, bridges, by-passes and motorway projects," he added.

He said Sialkot-Kharian motorway would be provided better traveling facilities to people. Commenting on Pandora papers, he said the government would take action against those who found involved in propaganda drive.

He said if anyone found involved in maligning the honest personalities, the action would be taken against such people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken immediate steps for constituting a cell to hold transparent inquiry regarding Pandora Papers, he added. The action would be taken against tax evaders, he warned.

Replying to a question about appointment of new Chairman national accountability bureau, he said consultation was underway to appoint a new Chairman.

He said Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif should resign on moral grounds. He said Opposition parties were reluctant to support the government for reforming the institutions.

The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N wanted to get national reconciliation ordinance from the present government. He categorically stated that PTI government would never compromise with corrupt leaders.