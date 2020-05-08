UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Criticizes PPP For Mishandling Health, Education Sectors In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Murad criticizes PPP for mishandling health, education sectors in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday criticized the Pakistan People Party (PPP) leaders for mishandling health & education sectors.

Expressing these views in private news channels programs, he said the Sindh government after 18th Amendment, was responsible to bring improvement in health & education sectors but the PPP failed to manage affairs of hospitals & schools functioning in the provincial areas.

He alleged that Karachi was presenting a garbage house due to lethargic attitude & ill-planning of PPP.

He added a number of ghost schools & employees drawing salaries from public funds, have been detected in Sindh areas.

Lamenting over negative attitude of PPP leaders, he said the Sindh government failed to furnish report over five billion rupee spending in health sector.

Murad said the entire nation was fighting against coronavirus pandemic while PPP leaders are busy grabbing public funds provided by center for distribution among poor families of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan People Party Poor Education From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

1 minute ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

46 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.