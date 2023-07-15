Open Menu

Murad Directs LG Dept To Protect Salary, Pension Of Local Bodies Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Local Government and Finance departments to carry out an extensive exercise to resolve the issue of timely payment of salaries and pensions to all the local bodies employees by removing the ghost employees and pensioners.

"I am ready to enhance the share of local bodies by giving them additional funds in Octroi and Zila Tax and other grants but simultaneously the local bodies have to generate their own revenues," he added.

He issues the directives while presiding over a meeting which was attended by Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, acting Chief Secretary Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary to Chief Minister Raheem Shaikh, Special Secretary Finance Shuhab Ansari and others.

The chief minister said under the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), he wanted to protect salaries and pensions.

" The employees will not perform if they are not paid on time," he added.

Local Government Minister Sayed Nasir Shah told the local councils to had their mechanism to pass their budgets.

"When the budgets are passed means funds for salaries, pension, and development works are allocated but even then issues of salaries and pensions crop up," he said and added his department started an exercise to post the surplus employees of one town in the new towns created under the SLGO.

Murad Ali Shah directed the local government department to provide the necessary staff for the new towns.

"No town should be overstaffed," he ordered.

The chief minister directed the finance department to propose the constitution of PFC so that the next award could be worked out and announced.

