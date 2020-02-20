UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Distributes Offer Letters Among 310 ASIs Selected Through SPSC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Murad distributes offer letters among 310 ASIs selected through SPSC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that his government has strengthened Sindh Police by equipping it with latest gadgets, weapons and best trainings and all the recruitment have been made purely on merit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that his government has strengthened Sindh Police by equipping it with latest gadgets, weapons and best trainings and all the recruitment have been made purely on merit.

Speaking at a ceremony organized at the CM House to distribute appointment letters among the newly appointed ASIs through Sindh Public Service Commission, the chief minister said the appointment of 310 new Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the police through SPSC is the first phase while in the second phase more ASIs of minority quota would be recruited shortly. "I am sure the newly appointed ASIs would serve the people of the province with honesty and dedication and would assail in their 30 to 35 years long career", according to a statement.

He congratulated the newly inducted ASIs and said people of Sindh needed best policing and "you have been selected purely on merit, therefore you have to perform to the best of your abilities," said Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister said "You have a long service career of 30 to 35 years and most of you would attain the position DIGPs and Additional IGPs".

He directed Addl. IGP Karachi to impart best training to the SPSC selected ASIs so that they become best police officers.

Murad Ali Shah disclosed that there were more 6000 vacancies of police constable in Sindh police. He directed police department to start their recruitment.

The chief minister said that the recruitment process in government service was so lengthy that the requisition of these ASIs was made in 2016 and in the end of 2019 their selection was announced and in February 2020 they were being given offer letter. "If this lengthy procedure is not simplified the candidates would attain retirement age just after joining their service," he said in a lighter mood and directed chief secretary to gear up SPSC to expedite selection process.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah felicitating the new appointees said that the induction of new blood would definitely energize the police department. He advised the newly appointed ASIs to prove their abilities in the field and serve to the people selflessly.

Additional Home Secretary Usman Chachar assured the chief minister that the recruitment procedure would be simplified.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon speaking on the occasion said that the newly appointed ASIs would be imparted best trainings so that they perform to the best of their abilities.

It may be noted that 310 ASIs, including 180 male for CTD Karachi Range, 10 female for CTD Karachi, one minority CTD Karachi and six female have been selected through SPSC.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed appointment orders among the 310 ASIs.

The ceremony was also attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Advisors to CM Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani and senior police officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Minority Male February May 2016 2019 2020 Murad Ali Shah All Government Best Blood Merit Packaging Limited SPSC

Recent Stories

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee for pragmatic approach ..

9 minutes ago

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

28 minutes ago

Another 274 People Leave Quarantined Diamond Princ ..

9 minutes ago

PM policies to put country on path of progress: NA ..

9 minutes ago

UK to Evacuate Citizens From Virus-Hit Diamond Pri ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.