Murad eulogizes Pakistani diaspora for strengthening national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday lauded overseas Pakistanis for their commitment towards the country and fueling the national economy through sending their hard-earned and precious remittances.

The overseas Pakistanis living in different parts of the world sent more than 30 billion Dollars last year in Pakistan, ultimately giving a boost to the national exchequer.

Addressing a three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, he said that overseas Pakistan were the ambassadors of the country and pride of Pakistan.

He said that the past rulers had damaged the reputation of the country because of rampant corruption and money laundering while overseas Pakistan played a key role in economic stability of the country by sending billions through foreign exchange.

He also said that overseas Pakistanis have also played a great role in the success of PTI in the 2018 general elections.

Criticizing opposition leaders Murad Saeed said that he considered it as an insult to compare Prime Minister Imran Khan with the corrupt past rulers. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has truly represented the country and raised the issue of Islamophobia at the international level.

The minister further said that the world witnessed the moment when the message of islam resounded at the United Nations' General Assembly session.

He said that Prime Minister had informed the world about the pain being inflicted on Muslims in the name of freedom of expression. He said that nation was asking why past rulers were silent when Islam was being linked to terrorism through an organized campaign.

He said that today Pakistan is known in the world as emerging economic power and a tourism destination.

Murad said that present government has initiated several schemes including health cards, Ehsaas, Panagahs, Kamyab Jawan Programme for the welfare of the people.

He said that apart from the President and Prime Minister's residences, former PM Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari also turned private houses into camp offices and the national treasury was misused.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no camp office, he made no private visit and was not staying at the Prime Minister House. He said that money was spent from the national kitty for the Jati Umrah road, security, fencing and other things.