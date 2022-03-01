Murad felicitates masses on PM relief package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday felicitated masses on relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video message, he thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan for making big announcements for the welfare of the people.

He said that the whole world praised Pakistan for tackling Corona in an outstanding way, adding that the world appreciated smart lockdown initiative of the present government.

He criticized that Sindh has been ruled by PPP for three generations but they did nothing for the progress and prosperity of people.

He alleged that Zardari's son turned Karachi into a garbage dump, adding that wheat worth billions of rupees was spoiled in Sindh due to incompetence of provincial government.

He claimed that the law and order situation in Karachi was not satisfactory as it had given a free hand to criminals. While the conditions of schools and hospitals were also deplorable in Sindh.