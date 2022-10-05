UrduPoint.com

Murad For Efficient Water Use To Ensure Food Security In Climate Hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Murad for efficient water use to ensure food security in climate hit areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Wednesday, stressed on efficient use of agriculture water to ensure food security amid changing cropping patterns due to climate change.

In a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins here at CM House, Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan, particularly the people of Sindh has become the first victims of climate change and millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were facing numerous problems due to unprecedented heavy rains and flooding.

The CM said that in the early Kharif Sindh was facing acute shortage of water and then heavy monsoon downpours turned everything upside down.

He added that water was becoming an expensive commodity therefore we have to ensure its efficient use for agricultural purposes.

Food security could only be ensured by focusing on agriculture research and introducing modern high-yield varieties of wheat and rice crops requiring less water, the CM Shah opined.

He informed that issues of out break of dengue, malaria, and skin disease in IDPs was being dealt with by establishing medical camps to provide treatment to the patients while efforts for swiftly draining out accumulated water were underway.

The Australian HC accompanied by First Secretary Ashleigh Light and Political Secretary Fareeha Shamim expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of life caused by the recent floods.

Impact of climate change has started emerging in the shape of heavy downpours, scorching heat, and melting of heat; the high commissioner noted and suggested release of flood water into the River and finally discharged in the sea which might help maintaining stability of the ecosystem.

The visiting diplomat and the chief minister also agreed to take benefit from each other's experiences in respect of cropping patterns and high-yield crops.

The chief minister presented shield, Sindhi ajrak, and cap to the visiting guest, who reciprocated with presenting a book to Murad.

