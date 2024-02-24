Murad For Joint Efforts To Get Country Out Of Difficult Situation
Published February 24, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party's nominated candidate for the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that currently Pakistan was passing through a difficult situation for which Federal and Provincial Governments have to take joint steps to get the country out of this situation.
Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly after taking oath as a member of the provincial Assembly, Syed Murad Shah said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Sunday while the CM election is scheduled on Monday.
He wished that with the grace of Almighty Allah, the election process would be completed peacefully.
There are many issues in the country at present, which is a big challenge for the federal and provincial governments, Shah said and hoped that governments at both levels, have to work together to get Pakistan out of this situation.
