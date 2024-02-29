Murad for releasing Rs 397 billion to complete development schemes on time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, directed the Finance Department and Planning and Development board to release the remaining funds of Rs397.4 billion for the timely completion of ongoing and new development projects to facilitate the public.

The CM, while presiding over a meeting to review the financial position and development expenditures, also instructed all the departments to get their new schemes approved by the Departmental Development Working Party concerned.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi and other officers concerned.

Chairman P&D S briefed that the development budget for the current financial year was Rs735.1 billion, including Provincial ADP of Rs385.5 billion, ongoing schemes of Rs292.1 billion, new schemes of Rs93.4 billion, District ADP Rs30 billion, foreign projects of Rs 226.7 billion and federal grants schemes of Rs52.9 billion.

The CM was told that against an allocated budget of Rs735.1 billion, the finance department has released Rs337.7 billion against which expenditures during the last seven months have been recorded at 263.8 billion.

At this, the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam to direct all the departments to get their new schemes approved by DDWP so that their tenders could be issued.

He also directed the Finance department to release the remaining funds of Rs.397.4 billion so that the ongoing works could be completed, and new schemes be started.

In a briefing on Federal Receipts, the Secretary of Finance reported that the federal government was scheduled to transfer Rs 805 billion in Revenue Assignments, straight transfers, and OZT grants to the Sindh government over the first 7 months of 2023-24 while Rs 731 billion has been released so far, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 74 billion.

To a question, the CM was told that in addition to Rs 731 billion, the federal government has transferred Rs12 billion up to January 2024 as arrears against last year’s federal collections.

The chief minister noted that federal transfers to the Sindh government usually increase during the final months of the financial year likewise the revenue collection at the provincial level.

The meeting was informed that the provincial revenue for the ongoing financial year 2023-24 was estimated at Rs 469.9 billion. However, during the first seven months of the financial year, against the total revenue targets of Rs 274 billion, revenue actualized was Rs 254.2 billion, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 19.9 billion.