Murad Grants 120 Days Remission To Convicted Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Murad grants 120 days remission to convicted prisoners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the prisons of Sindh province in connection to Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister through a summary floated by the Home Department granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the prisons of the province in connection to Eid for 120 days, except the condemned prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, and terrorist activities and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, said a spokesperson of CM House on Thursday.

In this regard, the home department would issue a notification.

