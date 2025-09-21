Open Menu

Murad Grieves Over Death Of 3 Sanitation Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Murad grieves over death of 3 sanitation workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing grief over the deaths of three sanitation workers during sewer cleaning in the Garden area, he said such individuals perform one of the most difficult and hazardous jobs.

He termed them valuable members of society and ordered full medical treatment for a worker who was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

