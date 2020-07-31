(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday congratulated the nation on the enactment of legislation in the national interest and defeat of personal interests of the opposition parties.

Reacting to PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, Murad Saeed, in a statement, said loot and plunder of the national resources was the priority of opposition parties while in power and despite not being in government now, they wanted to continue that regime in vogue.

Referring to the opposition draft amendments in the accountability law, he said in the past they had verbally called an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but now they demanded the NRO Plus in writing.

Pakistan was included in the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to the incompetence of the opposition while in government and now they wanted that the country continued to remain on that list so they could plunder the national wealth in future as well, the minister said.

Murad Saeed said they asked for closing the fake bank accounts case of former president Asif Ali Zardari and shelving the TT (telegraphic transfer) scandal of the Sharif family. They made the proposal to close down the corruption cases involving less than Rs 1 billion amount but their all demands were rejected.

Similarly, their dream to convert the disqualification of 10 years into five years did not materialize, he said, adding they could not succeed to achieve the goal of getting the lawsuits filed by them against each other, closed.

The minister said the nation witnessed the opposition's failure in their plan, which they had given in writing, to save their loot and plunder as it was the motto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to make no compromise on corruption.

He said in the recent rains the people's property worth billions of rupees was destroyed in Karachi, but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had not uttered a single word about the tragic situation in the mega city.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had got declared the assets of his special assistants, which was not legally required and now it was Bilawal's turn to bring the assets of his followers and assistants in Sindh before the nation.

He said when a private channel asked about the utilization of funds of over Rs 50 million, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) launched a shameful campaign against him.

He said those who had become leaders by accident were not familiar with the requirements of democracy, and the PTI strongly condemned the shameful campaign against the media.\932