UrduPoint.com

Murad Honours Ameer Hamza For Winning World Scholar Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Murad honours Ameer Hamza for winning world scholar cup

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah honored Ameer Hamza, a 13-year-old boy of District Keamari, Karachi won the World Scholar Cup Competition by inviting him over a cup of tea and encouraging him to shine further the name of the province and Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah honored Ameer Hamza, a 13-year-old boy of District Keamari, Karachi won the World Scholar Cup Competition by inviting him over a cup of tea and encouraging him to shine further the name of the province and Pakistan.

Ameer Hamza, 13, recently represented Pakistan in World Scholar Cup Competition held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and won 13 medals, including seven gold and six silver.

Previously, he also participated in different events internationally and won different medals.

The CM Sindh interacted with him over a cup of tea at CM House and assured him of his government's patronage for his future endeavors. "We will be supporting you so that you can compete on other forums," Murad said and added Ameer Hamza was the hero of the province and the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Baku Azerbaijan Cuban Peso Murad Ali Shah Gold Silver Government

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as US debt talks continue

Stocks skittish as US debt talks continue

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Sindh Institute of Advance ..

3 minutes ago
 Nawab Sadiq's 57th death anniversary on May 24

Nawab Sadiq's 57th death anniversary on May 24

3 minutes ago
 CEO RCB visits Bhatta Chowk cattle market to revie ..

CEO RCB visits Bhatta Chowk cattle market to review arrangements

3 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Zindabad' rally arranged in Loralai

'Pakistan Zindabad' rally arranged in Loralai

3 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement campaign under way successfully: ..

Wheat procurement campaign under way successfully: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.