Murad hopes good governance from newly elected LG representatives

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday expressed the hope that the newly elected members of local government in Hyderabad would focus on resolving civic issues through good governance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday expressed the hope that the newly elected members of local government in Hyderabad would focus on resolving civic issues through good governance.

He urged the Mayor, deputy mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, chairmen, and vice chairman, of Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, and Tando Allahyar districts to work hard in resolving the issues of the people of their respective areas so that people feel the difference.

"I have started meetings with the newly elected representatives so that their problems can be discussed and given them direction for developments of their cities and towns," he said in a meeting held with Mayor, Deputy Mayor and elected town Chairmen, vice chairmen of Hyderabad district.

The CM said 'We have to give ownership to our cities and towns for their genuine uplift'.

The meeting was attended by Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, Rehana Leghari, Zaheer Pitafi, Deputy Speaker Dost Ali Jesar, Sadiq Memon, Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Kashif Shoro, and Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi and chairmen and vice chairmen of the towns.

Shah said that the major issues of our cities and towns include water, sanitation, cleanliness, and encroachments while the issues of the local bodies were ghost employees, double employment, and pension issues.

"You have taken over your positions and you have to improve the efficiency of your towns and establish good governance so that the purpose of their tier could be achieved," he said and added that the local bodies were passing through the transition phase during which the arrangement of the offices, distribution of resources and employees, and carving out the limits would take place.

"But, during the transition phase all the local bodies are functional and you (chairmen and vice chairman) have to work for the people," he said.

Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro discussed the issues of sewerage lines, water problems, and issues of pumping machines.

At this, the chief minister urged him to conduct a proper survey of the old sewerage lines so that they could be replaced. As far as the performance of the WASA is concerned, the CM said the mayor has to make it an efficient body.

The elected representatives of Thatta and Sujawal proposed the chief minister hand over the sweeping of streets, lifting of garbage, and cleanliness work of their towns to Sindh Solid Waste Management.

At this, the CM directed Secretary Local Government to make a proposal for extending the services of solid waste management to Thatta and Sujawal for his approval.

The CM directed the local government department to arrange offices for the chairmen where they were required. The local bodies' representatives thanked the chief minister for his guidance.