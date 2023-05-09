Murad inaugurates resumption of Ethiopian airline operation at Old terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its Karachi operation after a lapse of four decades, which has opened new vistas of trade and commerce, investment, and tourism between Pakistan and African countries.

He said this while talking to the media shortly after receiving the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Air which landed at the Old Terminal on Tuesday morning with 110 passengers including three Ethiopian state ministers.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Jam Ikram, Syed Nasir Shah, and Advisor Murtaza Wahab.

The CM received the three Ethiopian state ministers of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, Technology Fozia Amin, and Commerce Kassahun Gofe and their senior officers.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdulla was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister told the media that it was a great breakthrough that the Ethiopian airline started its commercial operation in Karachi on May 9. "This commercial operation of the airline is bound to boost trade between the two countries, promote tourism and help to explore investment opportunities," he said and added this airline has opened the gate to African countries.

The State Minister of Ethiopia for Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga thanked the chief minister for personally inaugurating the airline operation and hoped this would open new avenues for cooperation, and increase trade and commerce, and tourism.

The chief minister cut the cake to formally inaugurate the airline operation and presented Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting ministers.