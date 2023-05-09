UrduPoint.com

Murad Inaugurates Resumption Of Ethiopian Airline Operation At Old Terminal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Murad inaugurates resumption of Ethiopian airline operation at Old terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its Karachi operation after a lapse of four decades, which has opened new vistas of trade and commerce, investment, and tourism between Pakistan and African countries.

He said this while talking to the media shortly after receiving the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Air which landed at the Old Terminal on Tuesday morning with 110 passengers including three Ethiopian state ministers.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Jam Ikram, Syed Nasir Shah, and Advisor Murtaza Wahab.

The CM received the three Ethiopian state ministers of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, Technology Fozia Amin, and Commerce Kassahun Gofe and their senior officers.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdulla was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister told the media that it was a great breakthrough that the Ethiopian airline started its commercial operation in Karachi on May 9. "This commercial operation of the airline is bound to boost trade between the two countries, promote tourism and help to explore investment opportunities," he said and added this airline has opened the gate to African countries.

The State Minister of Ethiopia for Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga thanked the chief minister for personally inaugurating the airline operation and hoped this would open new avenues for cooperation, and increase trade and commerce, and tourism.

The chief minister cut the cake to formally inaugurate the airline operation and presented Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting ministers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Technology Nasir Ethiopia May Murad Ali Shah Commerce Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

27 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

42 minutes ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

42 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

1 hour ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.