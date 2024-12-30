Murad Inspects Karachi's Safe City Initiative
Published December 30, 2024
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his surprise visit to the Safe City Authority headquarters in DHA, directed the Authority to integrate the Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Excise and Taxation Department systems to avail real-time access to identity and vehicle registration data, enabling swift action in case of emergencies
Accompanied by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, the CM received a briefing from DG Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh on the project's progress and capabilities on Monday evening.
The CM reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing Karachi's security infrastructure through advanced technology.
The ERVs, a key component of the Safe City project, are equipped with state-of-the-art features designed to improve emergency response times. These features include advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems capable of facial and license plate recognition, allowing for swift identification of suspects and vehicles involved in incidents, the CM was told.
Mr Shah stressed the critical need for seamless data integration to maximize the ERVs' effectiveness.
He directed the DG Safe City to integrate the ERVs' systems with both the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Excise and Taxation Department.
“This integration will provide real-time access to vital information such as individual identities and vehicle registration details, enabling immediate and targeted action during emergencies,” he said and emphasised that this real-time data access was crucial for efficient emergency response.
The briefing also covered the broader plan to connect the entire Safe City infrastructure with NADRA and Excise systems, creating a comprehensive, interconnected surveillance and response network.
The CM ordered a phased rollout of the 23 ERVs planned for deployment across Karachi. The first phase will see five vehicles deployed immediately, with the remaining 18 to be operational within the next two months. He underscored the urgency of meeting this timeline, emphasising the importance of bolstering Karachi's security capabilities without delay.
Expressing overall satisfaction with the project's progress, the CM directed the Safe City Authority to expedite efforts to complete the entire Safe City project by 2025. He reiterated his administration's dedication to transforming Karachi into a "safe and smart city," leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve public safety and emergency response capabilities. The chief minister concluded his visit by reiterating the importance of diligent work and seamless project implementation within the specified timeframe.
