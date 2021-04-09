(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday lauded the bold steps of the government against the sugar mafia including constituting a commission to probe inquiry in this regard.

The last governments could not initiate inquiry against the sugar mill owners earning benefits from high subsidy provided on essential commodities like sugar, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on commission made for conducting investigation against sugar mills, he said national accountability bureau (NAB), and other institutions have started investigations against all the persons involved in sugar scandal without discrimination.

The PTI, he said is a different party from others. Murad Saeed said no one was dare to go against sugar mafia but the leader of PTI Imran Khan had taken measures to break influence of sugar mafia in the country.

The policies evolved by the government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would yield results, he remarked. Replying to a question about Jehangir Tareen's statement, he said: "It was strange." About International power producers (IPPs) agreements, he said last regimes had made expensive agreements with foreign companies, due to which, the people are facing trouble in power sector. The PTI government, he said, wanted to streamline the system and for this all out efforts were being made to achieve the objectives.