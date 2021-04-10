UrduPoint.com
Murad Lauds Pedestrian Bridge Designs Prepared By NED Students

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the NED University of Engineering and Technology had proved to be one of the best institutions because its students had contributed a lot in the development of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the NED University of Engineering and Technology had proved to be one of the best institutions because its students had contributed a lot in the development of the country.

Addressing prize distribution ceremony for intra department competition held between students of Architecture department for designing of pedestrian bridges here, he said that aesthetics, combined with design logic, had made many of students' proposals outstanding.

The CM appreciated students for their wonderful architectural work done in a short time and said that NED students had lived up to the expectation of their prestigious institution. "The entries have shown the in-depth field understanding of the critical locations where they will be constructed," he remarked.

Murad Shah said that the KDA team would incorporate the entries according to the actual requirements of the assignment.

He urged the students to remain associated with the execution of this public oriented construction exercise. "I can assure you that you all will be immensely proud to see a structure constructed with your contribution inscribed on it," he said.

The chief minister congratulated the NED team, including Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Dr Noman Ahmed, Dr Anila Naeem and faculty members of the Department of Architecture and Planning for ably supervising the assignment.

"My felicitations to all the winners," he said and added "by the way, everyone who participated in this assignment could consider himself a winner because such assignments give you an opportunity to learn and experience the real-life professional challenges that you may come across".

The chief minister also distributed prizes among the outstanding students. Those who attended the ceremony include Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and others.

