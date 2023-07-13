Murad launches Book `story of Indus Civilization' at Sindh archives

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the book `Story of Indus Civilization' was a literary continuation that encapsulates the culture and heritage of the province and was aimed at preserving and promoting the diverse culture, heritage, history and traditions that make Sindh the bastion of a plural society.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the `Story of Indus Civilization' printed and published by Sindh Archive's dept at the Archives auditorium.

The CM said that publishing the book was an attempt to fill the scholarly void of what was the cradle of civilization. "It aims at contributing to a more intelligent and meaningful discussion on the origins of the modern man who started setting up communities and flourished along the enriched River Indus," he said and added that the book looked to excavate through thousands of years of preserved history to bring us closer to the riddle of understanding our raison d'etre.

Murad Shah said that the Sindh Archives of a treasure of literature. "I visited the Archives some 20 years ago and had spent half of the day reading old and rare books," he said and added again he would visit the Archives and would spend his whole day to take benefit from the rare literature.

Minister of Culture Syed Sardar Shah speaking on the occasion said that the Civilization of Indus started right from the area it emanated from and covered various countries on the way and it terminated into the Arabian Sea. "The language of the entire civilization has assimilation which could be traced through research," he said.

He said that Karachi was the modern city of the Indus Civilization but even then, it was 300 years old. He added that the Indus Civilisation was more than 7,000 years old.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto used to say he was the heir of the Indus Civilization and we being the custodian of the civilization have organized a number of literary and research programs on Mohen jo Daro, River Indus.

He said that it was deplorable that the other provinces have not organized such literary sessions on Harpa, Taxila, and other civilizations.

Special Assistant to CM Tariq Hassan also spoke on the book and thanked the chief minister for his participation and encouraged him and his team.

The chief minister performed the launching ceremony of the book and visited various sections and galleries of the Archives Department and took interest in the old revenue record, handwritten copies of the Holy Quran, and other material.