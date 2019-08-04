Murad launches tree plantation drive along GT road

(@FahadShabbir)

Mandra, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Sunday launched a tree plantation drive along Grand Trunk (GT) road under the Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign' to make national highways Eco-friendly.

Addressing participants of the launching ceremony here, the minister said around 20,000 thousand saplings would be planted on both sides of the N-5 North Zone, one of the longest and busiest section of the GT road, in collaboration with National Highways Authority (NHA), civil society members and volunteers from different schools and colleges.

The scope of campaign 'Green highways' would be extended to other national highways across the country for which meetings were being held with all stakeholders of the provinces, aimed at taking them on board.

He sought public cooperation commuting on the roads to play role and show responsibility by not throwing trash from their vehicles so that the drive could be made successful.

"You (people) are the custodian of roads and keep them clean is your national obligation," he added.

Under the Prime Minister's vision, he said the country would be purged of both the political scrap and environmental trash to achieve the goal of clean and green Pakistan.

He said after the effective policies by the incumbent government, the national institutions were coming out from the deficit.

In Pakistan Postal Services, he said, the revenue had been increased by 80 percent while NHA revenue jumped up to 51 percent.

Murad paid tributes to police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland, adding that their sacrifices would not go waste.

He reiterated his resolve to support the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in getting people for their right to self determination in line with the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council and said Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at every international forum.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green drive' was getting acknowledgment among international climate institutes and they were planning to replicate this model in their own countries.

"We shall make the dream come true for planting 10 billion trees in upcoming four years and urge the nation to take part in that noble cause for saving the future of coming generations," he said.

Pakistan was the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change, if every individual plant a sapling, a green wall could be established around the country, he concluded.