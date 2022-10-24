Murad meets Argentinian, Swiss envoys

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday met with Argentinian and Swiss ambassadors, who called on him here at the CM House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday met with Argentinian and Swiss ambassadors, who called on him here at the CM House.

They discussed the flood situation and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister and Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, apart from the flood situation, discussed the purchase of plastic bags for storing wheat and other grain, said a statement issued here.

Argentina has the technology to manufacture plastic bags used to store grains. The plastic bags are medicated, therefore protect the grain from getting moisturized and infested with weevils, the statement reads.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government procured 1.5 million tons of wheat every year, therefore his government wanted to purchase such bags. He directed his Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed to discuss the matter with food Minister Mukesh Chawla and then negotiate with Argentina to purchase the bags.

The chief minister of Sindh in his meeting with Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner, discussed the investment opportunities in different sectors, including water, agriculture and energy in Sindh.

Murad and the ambassador agreed to hold more meetings through the provincial investment department and commercial attach.