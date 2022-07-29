UrduPoint.com

Murad Offers Full Support To Rain-affected People In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Murad offers full support to rain-affected people in Balochistan

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and expressed solidarity on the losses and damages caused by heavy rains in the province and offered him full support

The CM Sindh made this call on the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said a statement issued here on Friday. "The heavy downpour has caused serious damages to our Baloch brothers living in Chagi, Qila Saifullah, Noshki districts and various other areas, and they need our support," Bilawal Bhutto told Murad Ali Shah.

During the telephonic contact, the CM Sindh offered every kind of support to the CM Balochistan for the rehabilitation of the rain-affected people.

"We had sent 500 tents to Lasbela on Wednesday and dispatching 100 more tents to Uthal today (Friday)," he said, adding that the Relief Department Sindh would coordinate with the concerned divisional commissioners in Balochistan for dispatch of other relief items.

The CM Balochistan thanked Murad Ali Shah and the PPP chairman for extending support to the rain-hit people in Balochistan. He also expressed his sorrow over the losses of lives and property during the heavy downpour in Sindh.

