Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the Aman Exercise & Dialogue from February 7 to 11.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal, the Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Karachi, provincial secretaries, and senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, Rangers, and other relevant institutions.

Commander Karachi (KOMKAR) Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal provided an overview of the Aman Exercise & Dialogue.

He said that the event is scheduled to take place from February 7 to February 11, 2025, and will see the participation of 56 countries and numerous Naval Chiefs.

The CM Sindh emphasized the importance of the Aman Event for Karachi, stating, "It is very important". He assured that his government would warmly welcome all visiting guests.

The chief minister instructed the Karachi Mayor to ensure that all necessary facilities were in place before the event.

He specifically directed improvements in the city's streetlights, sewerage system, road repairs, and cleanliness.

In addition, necessary security measures have been outlined for the event. “The Aman Event is our initiative, and it will be organised grandly,” the CM affirmed.

The CM Sndh directed IG police to make necessary security arrangements in consultation with Pak Navy.

More Stories From Pakistan